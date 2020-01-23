Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.19). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

SELB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 418,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 668,225 shares during the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.