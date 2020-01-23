Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) dropped 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35, approximately 648,440 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 608,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 452,700 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 122,086 shares during the period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.