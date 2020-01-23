Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

LTHM stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.82. Livent has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $14.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 57,107 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.