SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,714 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 99,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 378,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 138,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $39.21 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

