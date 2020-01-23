SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 541 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.53 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

