SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

