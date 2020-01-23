SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after buying an additional 148,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 264.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 524.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 85,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.14%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

