SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 131,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.72 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

