Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,686. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73.

