Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.00 ($102.33).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Schneider Electric stock opened at €92.98 ($108.12) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.69. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.