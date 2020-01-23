SB Financial Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SBFG stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $121.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.78. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.