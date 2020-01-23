Savior LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $332.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.66 and its 200-day moving average is $306.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $262.26 and a 52-week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

