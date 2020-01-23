Savior LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,395,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE VVV opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.