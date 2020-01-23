Savior LLC Purchases Shares of 8,086 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Savior LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,086 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $12,290,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 739,275 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,363,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 565,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 60.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 799,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 301,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.05. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

