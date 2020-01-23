Savior LLC Purchases Shares of 1,143 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

