Savior LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY stock opened at $331.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.79. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $260.66 and a 1 year high of $332.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.