Savior LLC Invests $59,000 in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 801,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 233,379 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 612,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,316,000.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

