Savior LLC Buys Shares of 4,328 Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,398,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,747,000 after buying an additional 102,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,561 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 808,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,545,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Sunday. Stephens began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Investors Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.37 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

