Savior LLC Acquires New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Savior LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in AGNC Investment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 81.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.25 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.