Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Up 0.6%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (EPA:DIM) was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €163.80 ($190.47) and last traded at €163.60 ($190.23), approximately 38,113 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €162.60 ($189.07).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €138.53.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

