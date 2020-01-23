Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Down 4.8%

Sareum Holdings Plc (LON:SAR) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), 3,592,347 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,230,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $12.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.37.

Sareum Company Profile (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2 kinase.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.