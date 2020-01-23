Sapien 24 Hour Volume Hits $182.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Sapien token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Sapien has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sapien has a total market cap of $462,135.00 and $182.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.81 or 0.03550916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00205404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sapien Token Profile

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,617,524 tokens. The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network . The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sapien Token Trading

Sapien can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

