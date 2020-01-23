Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading Down 2%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.50, approximately 57,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 121,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.70 to C$2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 million and a P/E ratio of 43.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.79.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$28.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Mandelstam sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,225,610.65.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

