Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading Down 2%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.50, approximately 57,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 121,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.
Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.70 to C$2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 million and a P/E ratio of 43.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.79.
In other news, Director David Mandelstam sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,225,610.65.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.
