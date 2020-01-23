SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.42

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $0.91. SandRidge Permian Trust shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 1,095 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 79.69%. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 1,672.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

