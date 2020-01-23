salesforce.com’s (CRM) “Top Pick” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their top pick rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Cross Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com stock opened at $182.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.06. The company has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $744,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,205 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,036. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

