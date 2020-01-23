salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $1,846,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,981,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,471.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,205 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.74. 906,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

