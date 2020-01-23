Safe Haven (SHA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,175.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $919,061.00 and approximately $4,175.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.30 or 0.02797202 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.