Rubies Hits 1-Day Volume of $194.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Rubies has a total market cap of $53,617.00 and $194.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007748 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

