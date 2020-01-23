Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 108.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.07. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

