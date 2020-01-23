Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a $9.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

