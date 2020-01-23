Royal Bank of Canada Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $180.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,916,950. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.68. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $168.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

