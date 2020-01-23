Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FEVR. Liberum Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,740 ($36.04) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,578 ($20.76) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,040.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,149.32. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 3,380 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, with a total value of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.