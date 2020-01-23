Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $135.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.61.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.21. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.