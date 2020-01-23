Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $83.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,566. PTC has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,613. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 951,754 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,703,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.