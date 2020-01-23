Round Table Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Round Table Services LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after acquiring an additional 64,275 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after acquiring an additional 110,770 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Shares of HON traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.10. 57,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,488. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.87 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.12. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.