Round Table Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218,155 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.63. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.73 and a fifty-two week high of $194.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

