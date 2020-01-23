Round Table Services LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.23. 30,316,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,994,600. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $305.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

