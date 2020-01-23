Round Table Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,357,000 after purchasing an additional 814,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,208,000 after purchasing an additional 206,740 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 49,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.