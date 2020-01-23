Round Table Services LLC Buys 1,127 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after purchasing an additional 364,061 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after purchasing an additional 610,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Electric by 30.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,911 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,240,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,735 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Shares of GE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 47,747,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,974,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.