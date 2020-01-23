Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 600 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SYSCO by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,148,000 after acquiring an additional 164,391 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in SYSCO by 578.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SYSCO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,529,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

