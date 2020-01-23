Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 500 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,358 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Southern by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $68.30 on Thursday. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $46.98 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

