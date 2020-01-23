Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,710,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,161 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,387 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,308,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,410,000 after acquiring an additional 670,935 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 6.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,054,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,228 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 0.3% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,330,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

