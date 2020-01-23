Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,904 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 117.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

