Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,612,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,830,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

