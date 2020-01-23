Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $1.33 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 313,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,948,000 after buying an additional 268,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

