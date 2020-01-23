Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $8.18 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after buying an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after buying an additional 2,123,395 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after buying an additional 885,829 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.