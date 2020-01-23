Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after buying an additional 327,631 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $112.90 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.