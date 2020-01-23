Roth Capital Increases Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Price Target to

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from to in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIMT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ:AIMT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,360. Aimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.02.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $600,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after buying an additional 535,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 752,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 82,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

