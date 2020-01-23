Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $503.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post sales of $503.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.90 million and the highest is $504.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $444.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.92 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 10.42%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Rollins by 70.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rollins by 2,219.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.61. 1,067,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.28. Rollins has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

