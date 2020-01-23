Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

